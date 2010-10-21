Kristen Stewart, Michelle Williams And Sienna Miller Battle It Out For The Best In Lace

Kristen Stewart, Michelle Williams, Sienna Miller Photos: Dimitrios Kambouris, WireImage | Samir Hussein, Getty Images | Frazer Harrison,Getty Images

What do these three pretty ladies have in common? They’re all actresses? Why, yes. They have each been relentlessly stalked by the media at one time or another? Well, obviously. Each lovely lady has co-opted Fall’s lace trend for herself in the past week? Mmhmm, and there’s the one we care about. But, the question remains: who did so best?

Kristen Stewart, though lithe and certainly pretty enough for all those uber Bella close-ups, has the rare ability to look totally awkward in a perfectly tailored couture look. In this one shoulder lace Valentino though, that is definitely not the case. Maybe it’s her upcoming turn as a prostie with a heart of gold in her latest role, but she seems to have this new badass confidence that’s completely appealing. Plus that red lip is amaze.

Miss. Michelle Williams, fellow New Yorker, famous hipster, Mom to Matilda this Erdem just isn’t working for me, and I’m not entirely certain why. Well, that’s not completely true, I know that your new bleached out cartoon-inspired hair is leaning on the wrong side of albino, and that intense red color is not helping the overall white on white effect. I mean, the shape is ’50s cute and I love an animal print shoe, but I’m calling dowdy overall.

And queen of my girl crushes Sienna Miller, you should wear this strapless Nina Ricci everywhere you go from now on. The sheer detail, hints of lace, and contrasting gray pump make for an elegant showing. Maybe I wouldn’t mind a bit more style to the hair, but that nude lip is just subdued enough.

Overall, I’m going all Edward on Bella and loving Kristen’s look. Which lady in lace are you digging?