Slideshow: Kristen Stewart’s Best Cover Girl Moments

If you’re familiar with anything else I’ve ever written, it’s no secret that I absolutely adore Kristen Stewart. You may find her to be an ungrateful brat who should really be thanking God every day (sorry, I mean Stephenie Meyer) for her glorious career that has made her one of the richest actors living today.

Well, that’s just not K-Stew’s style. Instead, she prefers to look bored and over it. Maybe that’s because she’s actually so good that she’s allowed to be bored and over it in every situation. Once you get over the initial thrill of appearing on a red carpet, it probably really sucks so I don’t blame her.

Regardless of your thoughts on Miss Stewart’s attitude, you can’t deny the fact that she can WORK IT in front of the cameras. The girl gives face like no other and has appeared on the front of the most prominent magazines circulating today. In honor of her perpetually blasé swag, we’ve composed a retrospective of her best covers.

Click through the gallery above to peek at my picks for K-Stew’s most stunning covers!

