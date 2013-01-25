Kristen Stewart, Who?! Liberty Ross Poses Totally Naked For Love Magazine (NSFW)

Although she’s mostly known in the states as the woman whose husband, Rupert Sanders, allegedly cheated on her with Kristen Stewart, it’s clear model Liberty Ross is not one to let a scandal get her down. A mere two months after news of the affair broke, Ross took to the catwalk and strutted her stuff in Alexander Wang’s runway show in September—and now, she’s making a much bigger statement in a new editorial for Love Magazine.

Clad in, well, absolutely nothing except a necklace, the 34-year-old Ross shows off her stunning physique against a simple grey backdrop. Clearly, the nude pic was intended—at least in part—to have the world shake their heads in unison and scream, “How the hell could he cheat on that?!”

In the accompanying article, Ross pointedly calls Sanders her husband, stating: “I moved to L.A. with my husband Rupert because I felt it was time for him to have his turn. We both like it there and we were both established in what we did, but it felt like things could only excel for him in film in America. I wanted to have children and change my life in that way too. I’m glad I did it; I don’t have any regrets.”

Although the state of her relationship with Sanders has been confusing lately, the fact that she calls him her husband is promising, as is the fact that she openly supports her decision to let him have the spotlight—even if it got him in a more than a little hot water.

You can snag a copy of the mag on February 4, but in the meantime, weigh in on what you think of Liberty’s latest shoot!

Update: We guess their relationship isn’t fine after all. Liberty Ross filed for divorce on Friday afternoon.

