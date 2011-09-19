Kristen Stewart, Kate Moss Spotted at Mulberry LFW Show

Looks like us StyleCaster folks aren’t the only fans of the British heritage brand Mulberry. The iconic London-based label was able to draw in Twilight actress Kristen Stewart and semi-retired supermodel Kate Moss to the front row of their spring/summer 2012 runway show on Sunday.

Kate rocked a denim-on-denim ensemble capped off with a Panama hat, K. Stew sported a mixed print puff-sleeved dress from Mulberry, while fresh-faced models walked down the carnival-themed catwalk sporting a mix of nudes and earth tones, bright neons as well as a few sparkled pieces at the end of the classic-yet-contemporary collection.

While it seems that Kate and Kristen only exchanged a few words with each other thoughout the show (looks like they probably won’t be super BFFs anytime soon), we wonder where else we will end up seeing this A-List duo during London Fashion Week.

Hmm…perhaps Mulberry is angling for a new muse? Alexa Chung, you’ve be forewarned!

To see what other A-Listers and fashion industry insiders that attended the Mulberry spring/summer 2012 runway show and Brighton-Beach-themed after-party, check out the footage below!