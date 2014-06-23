Kristen Stewart is Threatening To Sue Joan Rivers: Report

Anticipation is high for Joan Rivers’ new book Diary of a Mad Diva, which, while written as a satire, is reportedly not exactly kind to a host of celebrities. A top target in the book? That would be Kristen Stewart, as it seems Rivers thinks Stewart’s biggest talent has very little to do with acting.

In the book, the brazen comedian writes: “Many stars only do one thing well. Of course, the best one-trick-pony is Kristen Stewart, who got a whole career by being able to juggle a director’s balls.” Considering the massive scandal surrounding Stewart’s affair with married director Rupert Sanders, this is clearly a touchy subject for the “Twilight” star.

TMZ is reporting that Stewart’s lawyers contacted Rivers’ people and threatened to sue for defamation unless the passage was taken out of the book. Since then, according to Rivers’ camp, they haven’t heard a peep from Stewart’s team, and she’s made it more than clear that the passage will stay in. Rivers joked to Splash News about her response to Stewart saying: “My answer to her was be glad you’re not a Kardashian because they are mentioned a lot more in the book.”

Watch the rest of what Rivers has to say about Stewart over at TMZ. Meanwhile Diary of a Mad Diva is being released on July 1, and we can’t wait to see who else Rivers targets.