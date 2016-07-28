Kristen Stewart Gushes About Her Longtime Love Alicia Cargile in a New Interview

Kristen Stewart has been tight-lipped about her love life ever since her relationship with Robert Pattinson, who she dated from 2008 to 2014, became more popular than the “Twilight” franchise that made them famous. But now, the 26-year-old is ready to talk in a big way: In an interview in the September issue of Elle UK, Stewart gushes at length about her current girlfriend, Alicia Cargile.

Alicia, a visual effects producer for movies and music videos, and Kristen have been dating on and off since last year (which explains Kristen’s brief fling with French musician and actress Soko), but now they seem to be decidedly on. “Right now I’m just really in love with my girlfriend,” Kristen told the mag. “We’ve broken up a couple of times and gotten back together, and this time I was like, ‘Finally, I can feel again.'”

Kristen also says she’s being more open about her relationship now than she has in the past, specifically because she’s dating a woman. “To hide this provides the implication that I’m not down with it or I’m ashamed of it, so I had to alter how I approached being in public,” she said. “It opened my life up and I’m so much happier.”