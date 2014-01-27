Because Of Course: Kristen Stewart Wants to Shave and Tattoo Her Head

Just when we were starting to miss her, Kristen Stewart has made a big re-entrance into the pop culture sphere. She was featured on beauty site Into the Gloss, and she made some relatively obvious assertions about her makeup regimen, such as: “I do the same thing every day, if I do my own: mascara and black eyeliner. I’m a bit of a raccoon.” Yeah, Kristen, we know. But then she made the following assertion about her hair.

I’m definitely going to shave my head before I die. I will definitely tattoo my head while it’s shaved before my hair grows back. I’m not sure which part, probably the bottom quadrant in the back. I don’t know what the tattoo would be, yet. Still thinking.

Um, okay. To be fair, we’re not all that surprised that this came from K-Stew: after all, it doesn’t matter if the star is fully decked out in Chanel couture, she always seems to achieve this vaguely punk, greasy effect.

Her hair is always swept to the side, so it makes sense that, at some point, she’d want to shave off part of all of it. The tattoo, though—that’s a whole different story.

Do you think Kristen will shave off her hair anytime soon? Sound off in the comments below!