Kristen Stewart Got Emotional Over Bella’s Wedding Dress

Apparently Lisa Vanderpump from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills isn’t the only one who gets teary-eyed over a wedding dress. In a recent gab sesh with Carolina Herrera, the mastermind behind the wedding dress for Bella’s character in the lastest Twilight edition: Breaking Dawn, she revealed Kristen Stewart‘s reaction after a fitting of the dress.

The designer tells People that after checking herself out in a mirror, “in that moment she was not an actress or a character in a film but instead a bride, and a happy one at that.” We’re thinking that with the price tag of $35,000 we’d be pretty teary-eyed too if we saw ourselves in the mirror wearing it.