Kristen Stewart Goes Retro Sexy Cool For GQ U.K. Cover

Twilight actressKristen Stewart is clearly looking to grow up and be known for something else other than beingBella Swan. Her next project (after Breaking Dawn, of course) is next year’s On The Road, which is sure to up her edge factor and show the world her acting chops.

While many take issue with her nonchalant attitude and what appears to be resentment for her fame, I can’t get enough of K-Stew. The disaffected starlet looks stunning on the November cover of British GQ in a simple black bikini and red lipstick.

According to GQ‘s website, Kristen talked to the mag over “chilled beers and nachos.” There’s nothing I would want to share more with her. Well, okay, maybe Robert Pattinson but I’m not sure if he’s up for grabs. Anyway, do you like the cover or did you prefer her on W‘s September issue?