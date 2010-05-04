Kristen Stewart Goes To The Dark Side At The Met Costume Institute Gala

Kristen Stewart at the Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Photo: Dara Kushner/INFevents.com

Kristen Stewart may have taken her vampire-loving rep a bit too far at the American Woman Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art last night. Never one to deny a trend we get that sheer accents are super hot right now Kristen gets points for trying something risky.

But we don’t know if even Edward Cullen wants to see that much leg on the red carpet. Plus, we perhaps could have forgiven the sheer blunder if the sculptural bodice wasn’t such a distraction from The Runaways actress’ pretty face.

With slicked-back hair, the 20-year-old looks far older than her years, and the bare makeup against all that black just washes her already pale pallor out. We call foul on the young starlet’s stylist. Call us Kristen, we know some designers who would die to dress you.

What do you think of the Bella’s look? Let us know in the comments!

