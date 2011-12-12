Kristen Stewart Explains Christmas & Pregnancy (Sort Of)

Okay, so this may not actually be Kristen Stewart, but it’s pretty much the closest thing you’re going to get to the queen of blas. Anyway, a few months ago, I became obsessed with this impersonator, whose original video on how to talk like K-Stew now has over a million views on YouTube.

Now, she’s back and better than ever — and this time she’s talking the “true” Christmas story . As someone who relates to the Virgin Mary since they were “both pregnant with magical babies,” she is OBVIOUSLY way more than qualified to explain the story of Jesus’ birth than the average Christian (who suffered through a holiday pageant in their youth as the de facto lamb or donkey). Bonus: She also gives some key shout-outs to Jared Jewelry.

Anyway, if you’ve got a case of the Monday Blues, watch the video below and show some love for Miss Stewart.