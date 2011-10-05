Kristen Stewart Comes Clean About R-Patz Relationship

It is about time. One half of the dirtiest, richest and most nonchalant “are they or aren’t they?” couple in all of Hollywood has finally made SOME sort of statement regarding their alleged relationship. That’s right, folks. Miss Kristen Stewart had a slip of the tongue at her recent British GQ photoshoot when she stated that she was interested in exploring the U.K. “because my boyfriend is English.”

Little did she know, but the journalist who would be interviewing her the next day was within earshot. Obviously, he then asked her to clarify her statement. “I never would have said that if I knew you were interviewing me,” she told him. She then followed up with, “So much of my life is so easily Googled. I mean, it’s like, come on guys, it’s so obvious!”

Okay, sure — it is obvious from the numerous paparazzi shots of the two holding hands and gallivanting around the world together, but they’ve played so coy it’s hard to say where the Twilight press machine ends and their relationship begins.

Admittedly I’m totally fascinated by these two. It’s probably because I like to envision what they talk about in bed at night, and if they constantly fight over him leaving the toilet seat up. (My guess is he does.)