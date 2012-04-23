Vintage vixen: Get K. Stew's Cali-cool look spotted at Coachella!
Kristen Stewart At Coachella 2012: Shop The Look

Kristen Stewart At Coachella 2012: Shop The Look

Kristen Stewart At Coachella 2012: Shop The Look
Looks like the biggest celebrity spotting from the second weekend of the Coachella 2012 festival wasn’t another performance from Hologram Tupac, but rather a very casually-dressed Kristen Stewart hanging out with her beau Robert Pattinson and friends out in Indio, California.

For the music festival, K. Stew rocked a very casual ensemble with tons of vintage-looking pieces while wearing R. Patz’s own Baltimore Orioles cap really low to cover her eyes and avoid being super obvi recognized by festival-goers and photogs alike. Well, even though she was spotted out anyway, we’re glad to see that Kristen isn’t afraid to party with the people in a pretty low-key outfit.

Want to re-create her Coachella festival look? Just click through the slideshow above to see our shopping guide on what pieces you need to grab to get K. Stew’s casually cool style!

SPOTTED: Kristen Stewart at the Coachella 2012 Festival in Indio Valley, California this past weekend.

[Photo by FameFlynet via HollywoodLife.com]

Photo: FameFlynet via HollywoodLife.com/FameFlynet via HollywoodLife.com

SPOTTED: Kristen Stewart at the Coachella 2012 Festival in Indio Valley, California this past weekend.

Photo: Pacific Coast News/Pacific Coast News

American Apparel Unisex Tri-Blend Short Sleeve V-Neck, $24, at American Apparel


TIP: Cut off the sleeves and any extra length at the bottom to get K. Stew's DIY vibe

Brandy Melville Jean Shorts, $66, at Revolve Clothing

Sunpocket Matte Clear Sport Foldaway Sunglasses, $81.81, at ASOS

Baltimore Orioles Forty Seven Brand "Modest Adjustable Cap", $23.99, at Lids

aerie by American Eagle Concert Bra Corset, $34.50, at American Eagle

Photo: www.ae.com/www.ae.com

Freedom at Topshop Peace Band Stack Rings, $25, at Topshop

Vans Leopard Lining Authentic Lo Pro, $55, at Vans

Black Sheep & Prodigal Sons Doba-Six Leather Bracelet, $200, at Occulter

