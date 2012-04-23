Kristen Stewart At Coachella 2012: Shop The Look

Looks like the biggest celebrity spotting from the second weekend of the Coachella 2012 festival wasn’t another performance from Hologram Tupac, but rather a very casually-dressed Kristen Stewart hanging out with her beau Robert Pattinson and friends out in Indio, California.
For the music festival, K. Stew rocked a very casual ensemble with tons of vintage-looking pieces while wearing R. Patz’s own Baltimore Orioles cap really low to cover her eyes and avoid being super obvi recognized by festival-goers and photogs alike. Well, even though she was spotted out anyway, we’re glad to see that Kristen isn’t afraid to party with the people in a pretty low-key outfit.
Want to re-create her Coachella festival look? Just click through the slideshow above to see our shopping guide on what pieces you need to grab to get K. Stew’s casually cool style!
SPOTTED: Kristen Stewart at the Coachella 2012 Festival in Indio Valley, California this past weekend.
[Photo by FameFlynet via HollywoodLife.com]
Photo:
FameFlynet via HollywoodLife.com/FameFlynet via HollywoodLife.com
SPOTTED: Kristen Stewart at the Coachella 2012 Festival in Indio Valley, California this past weekend.
Photo:
Pacific Coast News/Pacific Coast News
American Apparel Unisex Tri-Blend Short Sleeve V-Neck, $24, at American Apparel
TIP: Cut off the sleeves and any extra length at the bottom to get K. Stew's DIY vibe
Sunpocket Matte Clear Sport Foldaway Sunglasses, $81.81, at ASOS
Baltimore Orioles Forty Seven Brand "Modest Adjustable Cap", $23.99, at Lids
Photo:
www.ae.com/www.ae.com
Freedom at Topshop Peace Band Stack Rings, $25, at Topshop
Vans Leopard Lining Authentic Lo Pro, $55, at Vans
Black Sheep & Prodigal Sons Doba-Six Leather Bracelet, $200, at Occulter