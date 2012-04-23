Kristen Stewart At Coachella 2012: Shop The Look

Looks like the biggest celebrity spotting from the second weekend of the Coachella 2012 festival wasn’t another performance from Hologram Tupac, but rather a very casually-dressed Kristen Stewart hanging out with her beau Robert Pattinson and friends out in Indio, California.

For the music festival, K. Stew rocked a very casual ensemble with tons of vintage-looking pieces while wearing R. Patz’s own Baltimore Orioles cap really low to cover her eyes and avoid being super obvi recognized by festival-goers and photogs alike. Well, even though she was spotted out anyway, we’re glad to see that Kristen isn’t afraid to party with the people in a pretty low-key outfit.

