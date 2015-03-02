Kristen Stewart Looks So Damn Cool In Chanel’s New Ad Campaign

No matter where your opinion falls on the fact that Kristen Stewart is Chanel’s newest spokesperson, it’s pretty hard to argue with the fact that the girl looks pretty damn good in the brand’s just-released ads.

While Stewart is best known for wearing jeans and Converse when she isn’t on the red carpet, she’s pictured in the ad wearing a black suit and white t-shirt, and she’s carrying Chanel’s classic 11.12 handbag.

The black-and-white campaign—shot by Chanel Creative Director Karl Lagerfeld—is called “3 Girls 3 Bags,” and also features (a naked) Vanessa Paradis modeling the brand’s new “Girl” bag, and Alice Dellal showcasing Chanel’s “Boy” handbag.

Stewart partnered with the French house as a spokesmodel over a year ago, and her relationship with the brand shows no signs of slowing down. Stewart was spotted just a few weeks ago in Malibu shooting more ads for the label, this time dressed in couture gowns.

“Typically I wouldn’t see myself as being the quintessential face of Chanel with the pearls and the classics,” Stewart told Grazia late last year. “But I liked stepping into that role and this suits me a little bit more than past collections because it is very American. I can’t use the word bad-ass but there is something about it that is fun … fierce.”

