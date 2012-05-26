Kristen Stewart At Cannes: Shop Her Red Carpet Looks

Oh, Kristen Stewart–this week has been a busy one, huh? With red carpet and television appearances from London to Paris to Madrid for Snow White and the Huntsman, you even still managed to make time for the Cannes Film Festival down in the south of France.

Therefore, we have to applaud you (and/or your stylist) since you still managed to pull out some stellar looks for the film festival’s red carpet, and avoiding a repeat style disaster like you had out at the Met Ball earlier this month (I’m sorry Kristen, but what was going on with that outfit–I mean, that skirt?!)

To shop Bella’s, er, I mean K. Stew’s red carpet Cannes looks from this week, click through the slideshow above to see how you can replicate (or, shall I say interpret) her French Riviera style.

Which Kristen Stewart red carpet look from Cannes is your favorite? Let us know by dropping a line down below!