Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Being Bullied for Unshaved Legs & More

We all have our struggles when we’re growing up. Either we’re dealing with feeling left out, being different for assorted reasons (sexuality, weight, etc.) or we’re just grappling with all of the negative treats that puberty brings to the table. You know, things like unwanted body hair and body odor. Remember the first time you needed to shave or wear deodorant? It can be an awkward topic to broach with a parent.

As we (and Us Weekly) have said time and time again — stars, they’re just like us! Kristen Stewart opened up to Vanity Fair this month about all of the struggles that have plagued her near-perfect life, which is currently characterized by a beautiful British boyfriend and a bank account that likely rivals small nations. It wasn’t always Balmain gowns and Converse on the red carpet for Kristen. “Look at a picture of me before I was 15,” she told the magazine. “I am a boy. I wore my brother’s clothes, dude! Not like I cared that much, but I remember being made fun of because I wasn’t wearing Juicy jeans. I didn’t even think about it. I wore my gym clothes.”

She also reveals that she didn’t always have such a thick skin — and that her stubbly legs caused quite a stir in her middle school locker room. “But it’s not like I didn’t care that they made fun of me,” she told Vanity Fair. “It really bothered me. I remember this girl in sixth grade looked at me in gym and was like, ‘Oh my God! That’s disgusting — you don’t shave your legs!”

Poor K-Stew. Things didn’t get easier when Stewart found fame with Twilight . She tells the magazine: “You can Google my name and one of the first things that comes up is images of me sitting on my front porch smoking a pipe with my ex-boyfriend and my dog. It was taken the day the movie came out. I was no one. I was a kid. I had just turned 18,” she recalls. “The next day it was like I was a delinquent slimy idiot, whereas I’m kind of a weirdo, creative Valley Girl who smokes pot. Big deal. But that changed my daily life instantly. I didn’t go out in my underwear anymore.”

We may not be famous, but we certainly don’t leave the house wearing only our underwear. That said, we’re glad Kristen has finally been able to embrace the many complicated changes that fame brings.