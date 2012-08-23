What Kristen Stewart Should Wear for Her Return to The Red Carpet With Robert Pattinson

The latest piece of news in the saga that is Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson‘s relationship (which is frankly way more entertaining than The Twilight Saga) is that the estranged duo will walk the red carpet together for the highly anticipated Breaking Dawn – Part 2 red carpet this November.

While it was previously stated that press would be minimized, it looks like the studio didn’t want to let one measly affair get in the way of their photo ops. And who could blame them? Despite the fact that many have mixed opinions about Stewart, she really has become red carpet royalty.

Naturally, we immediately wondered: What will she wear? This isn’t just any old red carpet. It’s the last film in the Twilight franchise, and more importantly, it’s her chance to win back public favor after her indiscretions. Thus, we’ve compiled a gallery of her five favorite designers, as well as looks from their most recent collections, that we think would be perfect for the upcoming press tour.

Click through the slideshow and let us know what you think suits her best!