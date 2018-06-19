StyleCaster
Share

Kristen Stewart’s Beauty Evolution from Teen Idol to Red-Carpet Queen

What's hot
StyleCaster

Kristen Stewart’s Beauty Evolution from Teen Idol to Red-Carpet Queen

by
Kristen Stewart
40 Start slideshow
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart has come a long way since “Twilight.” Once known as the brunette next door with the bombshell waves and pretty makeup, the 28-year-old actress has moved on from her days of playing Bella Swan and transformed into a force that rocks the boat not only in the movie industry, but in beauty and fashion as well.

MORE: 20 Female Celebrities Who Have Slayed with Both Blonde and Brunette Hair

But we’re not only looking back at Stewart’s “Twilight” era. We’re going way back to her first-ever red-carpet appearance at the premiere of “Panic Room” in 2002 to see exactly how she transitioned from a semi-awkward teen idol to a confident-AF red-carpet queen. From glittery white eyeliner to ice-white hair, Stewart’s beauty looks are only getting better with time.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 40
Kristen Stewart March 2002
March 2002
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart September 2003
September 2003
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart January 2004
January 2004
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart April 2005
April 2005
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart November 2005
November 2005
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart September 2007
September 2007
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart September 2008
September 2008
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart December 2008
December 2008
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart May 2009
May 2009
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart November 2009
November 2009
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart November 2009
November 2009
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart June 2010
June 2010
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart June 2010
June 2010
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart June 2011
June 2011
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart November 2011
November 2011
Photo: Getty Images
May 2012
May 2012
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart November 2012
November 2012
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart November 2012
November 2012
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart February 2013
February 2013
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart March 2013
March 2013
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart May 2013
May 2013
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart May 2014
May 2014
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart November 2014
November 2014
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart November 2014
November 2014
Photo: Getty Images
January 2015
January 2015
Photo: Getty Images
August 2015
August 2015
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart September 2015
September 2015
Photo: Getty Images
September 2015
September 2015
Photo: Getty Images
May 2016
May 2016
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart May 2016
May 2016
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart September 2016
September 2016
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart March 2017
March 2017
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart May 2017
May 2017
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart July 2017
July 2017
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart November 2017
November 2017
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart March 2018
March 2018
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart May 2018
May 2018
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart May 2018
May 2018
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart May 2018
May 2018
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart May 2018
May 2018
Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Smart Way Zendaya's Stylist Hacks Heat-Protectant Spray

The Smart Way Zendaya's Stylist Hacks Heat-Protectant Spray
  • Kristen Stewart March 2002
  • Kristen Stewart September 2003
  • Kristen Stewart January 2004
  • Kristen Stewart April 2005
  • Kristen Stewart November 2005
  • Kristen Stewart September 2007
  • Kristen Stewart September 2008
  • Kristen Stewart December 2008
  • Kristen Stewart May 2009
  • Kristen Stewart November 2009
  • Kristen Stewart November 2009
  • Kristen Stewart June 2010
  • Kristen Stewart June 2010
  • Kristen Stewart June 2011
  • Kristen Stewart November 2011
  • May 2012
  • Kristen Stewart November 2012
  • Kristen Stewart November 2012
  • Kristen Stewart February 2013
  • Kristen Stewart March 2013
  • Kristen Stewart May 2013
  • Kristen Stewart May 2014
  • Kristen Stewart November 2014
  • Kristen Stewart November 2014
  • January 2015
  • August 2015
  • Kristen Stewart September 2015
  • September 2015
  • May 2016
  • Kristen Stewart May 2016
  • Kristen Stewart September 2016
  • Kristen Stewart March 2017
  • Kristen Stewart May 2017
  • Kristen Stewart July 2017
  • Kristen Stewart November 2017
  • Kristen Stewart March 2018
  • Kristen Stewart May 2018
  • Kristen Stewart May 2018
  • Kristen Stewart May 2018
  • Kristen Stewart May 2018
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share