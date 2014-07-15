Kristen Stewart and Anne Hathaway Dress In Drag For Music Video

In May, Andrew Garfield dressed in drag for an Arcade Fire music video, and now—thanks to Jenny Lewis’ new video for her single “Just One of the Guys”—we get to see what Anne Hathaway, Kristen Stewart, and Brie Larson would look like with a mustache.

The trio dance and play instruments as a part of Lewis’ band in the video before changing into full drag. Stewart channels Justin Bieber with a shaggy hairstyle, while Hathaway really goes for it with a legit rattail. Meanwhile, Larson wears a blonde mustache.

The single and music video have been released in anticipation of Lewis’ first solo album in six years, The Voyager, which will debut July 29. Check it out below and let us know which starlet masterfully pulls of looking like a dude!