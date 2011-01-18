Kristen Stewart: Anna Wintour And Proenza Schouler Approved

Twilight sensation Kristen Stewart isn’t only garnering admirers from the tween set, she’s also caught the eye of fashion’s biggest talents and toughest critics. She covers the February issue of Vogue, rocking lighter locks and dressed exclusively in Proenza Schouler, and we must say that Lazaro and Jack’s latest collection suits her perfectly. The duo even says in a behind-the-scenes video that Kristen embodies the girl they have in mind when they’re designing.

In true K. Stew form, she doesn’t look particularly thrilled in any of the photos, but the teen angst will certainly sell issues. And isn’t that why Vogue put a Twilight star on the cover in the first place? With Lady Gaga on deck for Vogue, and Justin Bieber covering LOVE next month, we might soon start finding luxury fashion magazines on the same rack as BOP and Tiger Beat.

Click through for Vogue‘s exclusive outtakes from the cover shoot by Mario Testino. Does anyone else think they went a little overboard with the facial retouching?