Kristen Doute’s Net Worth Looks Way Different Without Her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Salary

For nine seasons, Kristen Doute has played the villain, “Crazy Kristen,” on Vanderpump Rules. But after she was fired from the Bravo show for racist behavior, fans wonder what Kristen Doute’s net worth will look like without her Vanderpump Rules salary.

For those who don’t know, Variety reported on Tuesday, June 8, that Kristen—along with her Vanderpump Rules costars Stassi Schroeder, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni—were fired due to their past racist behavior. Kristen and Stassi’s firing came after reports that they called the police on Faith Stowers, Vanderpump rules‘ only Black cast member, in 2018 for a crime that Faith didn’t commit. The news also led to Kristen’s book agency, Fuse Literary, removing her as a client days after her book, He’s Making You Crazy, was released.

Before her firing, Kristen was one of a few OG cast members on Vanderpump Rules, which premiered in 2013 as a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills focused on Beverly Hills Housewife Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant SUR, where Kristen worked at the time as a waitress. The show has afforded Kristen and many Vanderpump Rules cast members opportunities outside of the show, which puts a spotlight on what her net worth will look like after she’s fired from the show that made her an iconic reality TV persona.

How much did she make on Vanderpump Rules?

A 2016 lawsuit revealed that Kristen’s Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval was paid $1,400 per episode for seasons 1 and 2. While Kristen hasn’t confirmed the exact number she was paid for the early seasons of Vanderpump Rules, she has said that the number was extremely low, so it’s assumed that it was lower or around Sandoval’s range. However, as one of Vanderpump Rules’ OGs, Kristen has received a raise over the years. The Hollywood Reporter reported in January 2020 that she and other main cast members were paid $25,000 per episode for the most recent seasons of the Bravo show, which means that Kristen would’ve made around $600,000 per season from Bravo, depending on how many episodes she appeared in.

How else does she make her money?

Of course, Vanderpump Rules isn’t the only way Kristen makes money. After she quit SUR in season 3 of the series, Kristen went on to launch a clothing line, James Mae, in 2014. She also released a book, He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It, in June 2020. (A week after the book’s release, Kristen’s book agency, Fuse Literary, cut ties with her in the wake of the news about her and Faith.) Kristen also has a wine company, Witches of WeHo, with her Vanderpump Rules cast mates Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney.

What’s her net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kristen’s net worth is $1 million, which accounts for her Vanderpump Rules salary, sales from James Mae and other endorsement deals on her Instagram. It’s unclear what her net worth will look like after her final season on Vanderpump Rules, but a source told Us Weekly in June that the cast of the Bravo show was “shocked” at the network cutting ties with Kristen.

“The rest of the cast is just finding out the news about the firings. They are shocked,” the insider said. “There was still no word to the cast about the plans for starting up filming for next season.”