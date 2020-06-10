Kristen Doute ‘Crossed Fingers’ to Be on Next ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season Before Firing

While she’s out of a job now, Kristen Doute “crossed fingers” to be on Vanderpump Rules season 9 before her firing. In an exclusive interview with StyleCaster in April, the Bravo star, who has been on Vanderpump Rules since the series premiered in 2013, expressed her “hope” to be a cast member on the show for the “next few years.”

“I don’t really know any differently anymore. I’ve been doing it for eight seasons now, nine-plus years, and it feels very normal to have the camera around and to let people know what’s going on on all of our lives,” she told StyleCaster. “Even though there have been some obvious shifts in some of the major friendships, for me, at the end of the day, we’re all still family. At least, hopefully for the next few years, I keep doing this with these people in Los Angeles.”

Kristen also told StyleCaster at the time that she hadn’t heard from Bravo about if the show was renewed for season 9. While the series usually starts filming in May or June, the cast expected the start date to be pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down TV show productions across the country, including in Los Angeles where Vanderpump Rules films.

“We have no idea. We don’t even know if we have another season. Obviously, fingers crossed that we do,” she said to StyleCaster. “If we do and considering the climate that we’re in. Typically, we start filming in May or June, but obviously, that’s not the case, so I’m not sure.”

Bravo confirmed on Tuesday, June 9, that Kristen and her Vanderpump Rules cast mate, Stassi Schroeder, who has also been on the series since season 1, were fired after reports that they called the police on their Black co-star, Faith Stowers, in 2018 for a crime that Faith didn’t commit. Vanderpump Rules‘ Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, who were introduced in the most recent season, were also fired for past racist tweets.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” Bravo said in a statement.

After news of their drama with Faith, Stassi was also dropped from her agency, United Talent Agency, and public relations firm, Metro Public Relations. The Bravo star’s podcast, “Straight Up With Stassi,” was also cancelled, and her sponsorships with brands like Billie and Ritual also ended. Kristen, for her part, was dropped by her book agency, Fuse Literary, days after her memoir, He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It, debuted.

In an interview with Page Six after Stassi and Kristen’s firings, Faith, who starred in seasons 4 and 6 of Vanderpump Rules, opened up about how she felt “vindicated” by Bravo’s decision to end her former costars’ contracts.

“I feel so vindicated studios and production are able to see blatant racism and make these positive changes and help move the race forward—help with the fight forward,” she said. “I was in the middle of prayer and I felt a sense of — I know it sounds corny—I felt a sense of glory.”