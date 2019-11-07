Kristen Bell Is Returning For The ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot & Now We Really Can’t Wait

It’s been a long time coming since Gossip Girl left our television screens in 2012, but this news of Kristen Bell’s return to the Gossip Girl reboot really makes up for lost time. In statement issued to Hollywood Reporter, Gossip Girl‘s creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage confirmed that Bell will reprise her role as the series’ narrator. “Kristen Bell has always been and will always be the voice of Gossip Girl,” they said. Hell yeah, she is!

We know we can’t wait for the Gossip Girl spinoff series to return, but we don’t have too many date details beyond expecting to see it air sometime in 2020. In the meantime, we have HBO Max’s official statement on the reboot: “Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.”

What this all means is that we can expect a new cast of characters beyond Kristen Bell. And while Bell’s return to the series has Upper East Siders everywhere rejoicing, many are dubious about who will fill roles in the new series. Twitter user MzCherry put it well: “Let’s give the new cast a chance,” she wrote, “they got big shoes to fill.” True.

Anyone who joins the reboot can’t quite compete with the greatness that was Gossip Girl‘s OG cast, and since there’s no confirmation yet whether other Gossip Girl originals—like Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, and Penn Badgley—will make any appearances, all we can do is keep our fingers crossed.

Meanwhile, at the very least we can also look forward to listening to Kristen Bell’s snarky, witty commentary on all things within the Gossip Girl universe once the series arrives next year. XOXO, right?