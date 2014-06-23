StyleCaster
Share

Links: Kristen Bell Pregnant Again, Pearl Jam Covers Let it Go, More

What's hot
StyleCaster

Links: Kristen Bell Pregnant Again, Pearl Jam Covers Let it Go, More

by

Take an afternoon break and check out today’s buzzy stories circulating around the web.

1. Congrats to Kristen Bell! The actress is expecting her second child with husband Dax Shepard. [ET]

2. While performing in Italy, Pearl Jam covered that earworm known as “Let it Go” from “Frozen.” [YouTube]

3. One in five people in their 20s and early 30s live at home, hence the term “boomerang kids.” [New York Times]

4.  Last week, a mugshot went viral because the felon is insanely hot. Well, apparently Jeremy Meeks’ wife is not amused. [Us Weekly]

5. Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez seemed to become 10 years old again and went to the zoo. [People]

6. Celebrate summer with this glorious recipe for matcha mint iced tea [Love and Lemons]

7. A complete history of eyebrows, and how they’ve transformed over the years. [Daily Makeover]

8. Is a familiar face returning to “Game of Thrones?” [Oh No They Didn’t]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share