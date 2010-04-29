Kristen Bell Goes Retro in Chanel

Kristen Bell at the 5h Annual Tribeca Film Festival Dinner in NYC on April 28. Photo: INFevents.com

Kristen Bell makes even sleek black look sweet at Chanel’s 5th Annual Tribeca Film Festival Dinner, wearing what else, but Chanel. The Fifties-inspired frock recalls The New Look, and works with the blonde’s petite shape (it’s all about the proportions ladies!). The voice of Gossip Girl opted for simple ankle strap heels and a cuff bracelet to complement the lace and tie neck detail of the dress.

Her only misstep? Although Bell wore her hair loose, we would have preferred a pretty updo what say you? Let us know in the comments!