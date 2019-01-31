Caitlyn Jenner Is Feuding with Kris, Kylie & Kendall Over the Name of Her Skin-Care Line

Game of Thrones thinks they have family drama? Think again. This is the real world, and the Jenner family is in full battle mode. Caitlyn Jenner is starting her own skin-care line, and it’s causing some ~major~ drama within the family. According to The Blast, there are some big legal arguments going down between Caitlyn and her two youngest daughters—Kylie and Kendall—because the young reality stars don’t want their last name associated with Caitlyn’s new product line. Even the girls “momager,” Kris, has gotten involved. Kris, Kylie, Kendall and Caitlyn Jenner are feuding right now over whether Caitlyn is legally allowed to use “Jenner Skincare” or “Skincare by Jenner” as titles for her new line of products.

The issue comes down to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office where Caitlyn submitted her proposed names. Kylie already has a registration with them for “Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner,” and the officials feel that her father’s submissions are way too similar. Kendall and Kris also have similar trademarks. Even though Kris took her ex-husband’s last name, she got to the patent first, so it’s hers to protect. “In the eyes of the USPTO, first application wins,” The Blast explained.

Who knew it would be so difficult to create a product line with your own name? We guess when your entire family is full of reality stars branching into their own endeavors, it’s better to think further ahead and “reserve” your trademarks first. Honestly, we’re not surprised Kris beat Caitlyn to the punch—that mom is always 10 steps ahead of everyone.

All hope for Caityln’s new skincare line is not lost, though. She can legally use, “Caitlyn Jenner Skincare” and “Skincare By Caitlyn Jenner.” The problem comes she removes her first name. If it were just “Jenner Skincare” it would potentially confuse fans by implying that Kendall, Kylie or Kris are involved or associated with the beauty products.

Caitlyn shared an Instagram with Kylie for her 21st birthday on August 10, 2018. She wrote, “Can’t believe my baby girl turned 21! So much fun last night. Happy birthday @kyliejenner”

But tension might continue within the family though, as Kylie reportedly has plans to start her own skin-care line. Daughter and father would be rivaling one another! It sounds like an episode of Game Of Thrones … or, you know, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.