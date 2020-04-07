Kris & Kylie Jenner Just Trolled the Heck Out of Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘KUWTK’ Fight on TikTok

Remember that “ABCDEFG, I have to go” scene on Keeping Up With the Kardashians? Well, the KarJenners definitely do. Kris and Kylie Jenner recreated Kourtney Kardashian’s fight video with Scott Disick on TikTok, and the results are pretty hilarious. After fellow celebs Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson took to the social media platform to post their own take on Kourtney’s iconic phrase, mom and daughter Kris and Kylie couldn’t help but share their version as well. Clearly, these ladies have got the time.

In a clip from KUWTK, Kourtney, 40, and Scott, 36, were seen bickering at the time over interior design options. After Kourt failed to get Scott’s attention on the matter, she shut down his pleas for “work/life balance” with one random statement: “ABCDEFG, I have to go.” Which, needless to say, left most viewers scratching their heads. Was “”ABCDEFG” an acronym for something, or what? Thankfully, Scott’s own confusion helped to set the record straight. When he asked, Kourtney made clear that, uh, “G” stands for “goodbye.”

Momager Kris, 64, and Kylie, 22, decided to bless everyone’s TikTok binges with an update on the now-viral scene. Kylie took on the role of older sis Kourtney, whereas Kris remained the voice of reason by playing Scott.

Mimicking Scott, Kris started, “So, are we cool? Like, are we in agreement?

“ABCDEFG I have to go,” Kylie mouthed.

“What the heck does ‘ABCDEFG’ mean?!” Kris asked.

Wearing a pair of pearl-embellished sunglasses, Kylie took on her sister’s mannerisms perfectly as she offered, “It’s just a phrase I like to use that means the conversation is over.”

“Is that a real phrase?! If you say ‘ABCDEFG’?” Kris as Scott asked, incredulously.

And we all know how Kylie—I mean Kourtney—ended his train of questions: ‘G’ … goodbye.”

Amidst the drama of Kourtney’s recent feud with Kim, which saw the pair of sisters fighting so violently that Kourtney literally drew blood from Kim and slapped her makeup into a wall (um!), this was just the lighthearted take from the KarJenner clan we needed.