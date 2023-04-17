Are Kris & Jeymi Still Together From ’90 Day Fiancé’? The Clues On Instagram

Warning: Spoilers ahead for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4. If you can’t get enough of strangers marrying strangers, those impatient for the tea to spill in the season finale are probably wanting to know who is still together from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

There’s a lot of content to consume in the 90 Day Fiancé universe. The original show follows couples who have received a K-1 visa, which is uniquely available to betrothed partners of US citizens. The Other Way is exactly what it sounds like—American couples who move to their partner’s home country. “It’s about love,” 90 Day Fiancé executive producer, Matt Sharp, told Gold Derby in May 2022 when asked what makes the TLC reality TV series so popular. “Love is primal, but I think we tapped into a couple of things. One is that this show is incredibly authentic. I’m a huge lover of The Bachelor and that franchise, however, we were one of the first shows to actually tell real stories about ordinary Americans and their love journeys. Also, this show is about this journey with other cultures. When we launched this show in 2014, we were on the ‘love frontier’ of this whole new era of finding people all over the world.”

He continued: “This is the most diverse show on television,” Sharp asserted. “You can challenge me on it. We featured people from 51 countries at this point. We have subtitles. We have people that don’t speak the same language and have completely different cultures. We’re trying to tell unique stories every time and when we’re in the casting process we’re evaluating people based on their personalities, backgrounds and their stories, but also we just want to tell unique, fresh, interesting stories.” So who’s still together? Read on.

Are Kris and Jeymi still together from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way?

Status: Together!

Are Kris and Jeymi still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way? Kris has faced many challenges in her life but has now built a strong foundation for her family in the US. She risked everything to move to Colombia to marry Jeymi, who she has never met in person. Their wedding was planned for just days after Kris arrives in Colombia. “We both wanted to get married as soon as possible, and this was the first date the venue had,” Kris explained on the show, saying that they’d agreed to wed before even meeting each other. “I’m not nervous at all about doing what everybody else thinks is crazy.” The ceremony was conducted entirely in Spanish despite Kris not being fluent in the language. “We had decided to do our wedding in Spanish,” Kris told the cameras. “I don’t need to hear the words that she is saying because I am feeling the emotions. It is more special to me that way.”

Kris’ children were hesitant about her moving to another country, but she says that getting pregnant as a teenager had put off her prioritizing herself for most of her young adult life and it was time that changed. “I got pregnant at 16. The very first time I had an intimate relationship. I’ve lived for my children, but now it’s time for me to have my own life,” she said on the show.

Jeymi, meanwhile, revealed her fears that Kris’ narcolepsy—a sleep disorder that can cause people to fall asleep suddenly during any hour of the day—might negatively impact their relationship. “It’s complicated because I don’t know how I can react to certain things,” Jeymi said. “I don’t know how to identify when she is going to fall asleep. So I really have no idea what it’s like when she’s here.”

While we’re not 100 percent sure Kris and Jeymi are still together, there are little hints on their social media profiles that suggest they are, including an Instagram post shared by Kris talking about how much she loves the food of Colombia. On March 27, 2023, Kris also shared an “engagement photo dump” with a loved-up photo of the couple, seemingly confirming their relationship is going strong.

