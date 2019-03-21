Kris Jenner Shared a Makeup-Free Selfie & It Definitely Has Instagram Talking

In a refreshing turn of events, Kris Jenner just shared a photo without makeup. While her daughters are facing all kinds of Photoshop rumors and over-editing complaints, Jenner is doing quite the opposite. One day ago, the 63-year-old momager shared an Instagram selfie of her and her hairstylist. Jenner was there for a haircut, and while the photo was cute and all, the major focus from fans has been on Jenner’s bare face. It was an early morning appointment, so for any normal person, going without makeup wouldn’t be surprising. In fact, it would probably be weirder to show up to an appointment at the crack of dawn with a full face of glam. But Jenner’s fans are thrilled to see the usually far more done-up mom rocking a no-make-up look.

Many Instagram followers were quick to point out that the lack of makeup actually makes Jenner look younger. One user wrote, “You look about 40 in this. Literally AMAZING without make up!” Wow! Quite the compliment. But they’re not wrong. Makeup, when used appropriately, can highlight great features. But in excess, heavy makeup can sometimes adds age. So Jenner really does look younger and fresher without makeup.

One fan wrote, “Natural beauty ❤️❤️.” Another added, “beautiful woman.” And one thanked her for being so real. “Thank you for a normal morning picture. Gives a little hope to the rest of us xx beautiful as always.” Aw, she’s inspiring fans!

“Early morning (and I mean early) haircut with @mrchrismcmillan#chrismcmillan #wearesillytogether #family#nomakeup #nofilter”

Like we said, fans are pleased!

It definitely is a different look.