You Have to Watch This Video: Kris Jenner and Nicole Richie Showcase Their Rapping Skills

Apparently, Kanye West isn’t the only member of the Kardashian Klan who loves to showcase his rap skills for the world to see. Kris Jenner (or soon to be ex-Jenner) and Nicole Richie graced the internet with their rap skills through Kim Kardashian’s Keek account when the rap-duo jokingly created their own rendition of the Salt-N-Pepa hit,”Shoop”, emphasizing their real weakness: men. (A sentiment we totally relate to, by the way.)

We’ll add this to our list of reasons why we want to be friends with the Kardashians (sigh) and especially with the all-around badass that is Nicole Richie. Check out the hysterical clip below!