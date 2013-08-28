Kris Jenner and Daytime Didn’t Mix: The Momager’s Talk Show Has Been Cancelled

It looks like pulling out stops that include trotting out your daughter’s famous baby daddy to show the world a picture of your newborn granddaughter didn’t serve a ton of purpose for Kris Jenner‘s talk show, which—after a six-week trial run—has been cancelled.

According to Radar Online, Jenner was told by FOX executives that the show won’t be picked up.

“There is no chance the talk show is going to get a green light from FOX. The ratings were averaging an abysmal 0.8 and advertisers were less than enthusiastic about it,” aid a source, who added “Kris did get a ratings bump for her last show when Kanye West revealed the first baby pic of daughter, North West, with Kim, but that was a one time shot in the arm and it wouldn’t be indicative of what the ratings trend would be.”

To be fair, a daytime tak show is tough stuff: The market is super-crowded and not many are really that different from one another. For every Oprah, Ellen, and Rachael Ray, there are 10 Jeff Probsts, Megan Mullallys, Bonnie Hunts, and Greg Behrendts.

“It’s a very crowded market and Kris didn’t do anything to set herself apart from the field. Believe it or not, most of America doesn’t want to hear about the Kardashians for an hour every day,” the source revealed. No, we believe it, actually!

Radar is claims that FOX isn’t expected to make a formal announcement for a few weeks “out of respect” to the family, aka the marital crisis of Khloe Kardashian and her husband Lamar Odom, who’ve allegedly separated due to his involvement with crack.

“It will be announced in a low key fashion, probably on a Friday afternoon so it won’t generate a ton of negative press for Kris,” the insider added.