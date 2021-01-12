Kris Jenner Is Prepared to Sue the TikTok Star Who Started the Kanye West & Jeffree Star Affair Rumor

Well, that escalated quickly. According to TMZ, Kris Jenner might sue the TikToker behind Kanye West and Jeffree Star’s affair rumor if she continues to make “false” allegations about her family.

In case this rumor is news to you, here’s the lowdown: It all started when a social media user by the name of Ava Louise posted a TikTok about Kim Kardashian’s rumored divorce with Kanye. “This whole divorce comes as no surprise,” Ava said in the TikTok. “Kanye has been hooking up with a very well-known, famous beauty guru. Male beauty guru. A lot of people in the scene have known for a while.” Social media users believed that she was referencing YouTuber Jeffree Star and, well, the rest is history.

In the days since Ava’s TikTok was first posted, she admitted her rumor about Jeffree and Kanye is just that—a rumor—having claimed to have “made this entire scandal up.” Yet the influencer has also continued trolling the Kardashian family with skits suggesting that they are in the process of suing her. In one TikTok, Ava had to make “an emergency visit to my shopper’s office to get an outfit for court because Kim Kardashian’s literally suing me.” She said, “thanks b**ch, I need an excuse to shop anyway, bring it on,” while filming from a retail store.

In another TikTok, Ava claimed that Kris Jenner’s company had also contacted her. “Since everyone’s so curious, yes Kris Jenner did contact me in a legal manner. Part of my lawsuit includes issuing an apology to Ms. Kim Kardashian West. I’ve decided to do so in cash. I’m going to be spending all $20,000 I’ve made off this scandal on SKIMS,” she said, referring to Kim’s shapewear company. She went on to caption the post, “ur welcome kim spend the Money on a good divorce lawyer.”

According to Kris’ rep, the momager has “zero clue who this person is” and hasn’t actually taken any legal action against her. “However, if she continues to spread lie after lie and a fake letter in a desperate cry for public attention, which she has admitted on record that she’s seeking, then we will have no choice but to take legal action on principle,” they told TMZ.

“Making up fake stories in an effort to monetize and get attention which has a direct effect on people’s lives is not OK,” the rep went on to add. “Perhaps she should spend that time instead seeking the help that she clearly needs to deal with her issues.” Your move, Ava Louise!