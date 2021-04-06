Kris Jenner Just Shaded Kanye West With This Easter Post Amid Kim Kardashian’s Divorce

Trolling at its finest. Kris Jenner shaded Kanye West amid Kim Kardashian’s divorce with an Easter post dedicated to her daughters’ significant others…except Kanye.

Kris took to her Instagram on Monday, April 5, to share a photo of the seven golf bags she received from Callaway Golf for Easter. The gifts were for Kris and her six children: Rob Kardashian, 34, Khloé Kardashian, 36, Kendall Jenner, 25, Kylie Jenner, 23, Kim Kardashian, 40, and Kourtney Kardashian, 41. “Happy Easter and thank you @callawaygolf #irvingazoff for making our Easter so special!!! 🙏🐰🐣🐥🙏,” Kris captioned the photo, which was taken while the family spent Easter together in Palm Springs.

According to The Blast, Kris’ post had several subtle jabs at Kanye. The first was that Kim’s bag didn’t have Kanye’s last name, West, on it, which means that the KKW Beauty founder may officially be returning to her maiden name without the West. The second jab came in Kris’ caption, where the momager thanked almost all of her daughters’ significant others except Kanye.

“Happy Easter and thank you @callawaygolf #irvingazoff for making our Easter so special!!! 🙏🐰🐣🐥🙏 and thank you for the @coreygamble @realtristan13 @travisscott @travisbarker that are already on the golf course!!!!!!! LOL” Kris captioned her post.

The caption refers to Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble, Khloé’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, Kourtney’s boyfriend, Travis Barker, and Kylie’s boyfriend, Travis Scott. Kim filed to divorce Kanye after seven years of marriage in February 2021. In her filing, the KKW Fragrance CEO asked for joint physical and legal custody of their four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. TMZ also reported at the time that Kim and Kanye are “committed” to co-parenting.

A source told People at the time that Kanye “isn’t happy” with Kim’s divorce filing but he’s “resigned to reality.” “He knew it was coming, but that doesn’t make it any easier,” the insider said. “This is a somber day for him. It’s as amicable as possible, but amicable doesn’t mean joyful or ideal. It just means that they’re being adults about the whole thing.”

The source went on to note, “Kanye is seeing counselors and advisors to help him through this spot. It’s rough for him, and he isn’t happy, but he’s resigned to reality.”