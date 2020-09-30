Kris Jenner’s Ex-Bodyguard Just Accused Her of Sexual Harassment & Racism

We’re sure this storyline won’t make its way on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kris Jenner’s bodyguard accused her of sexual harassment and racism in a new lawsuit.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Kris’ former bodyguard, Marc McWilliams, claims that he was the “subject to a pattern of unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances” while working for the momager and her eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, from 2017 to 2018. Per the docs, McWilliams was hired as Kris and Kourtney’s bodyguard in 2017 and claims that the inappropriate behavior started in May.

In his lawsuit, McWilliams claimed that Kris made comments “of an overt sexual nature” toward him. Those comments allegedly included remarks about his physical appearance, questions about his sex life and hints that she wanted to “engage in a romantic and sexual relationship” with him. McWilliams also claims that May 2017 was when Kris first demonstrated “non-consensual physical contact,” which led to the bodyguard “repeatedly” complaining to his employer, David Shield Security. Per the suit, McWilliams also claimed that Kris made “lewd suggestive, sexual, sexist, racist, homophobic and otherwise discriminatory comments about him and his co-workers.” McWilliams also alleged that Kris often massaged his neck, shoulders, arms and back without his consent and would rest her hand on his thigh and groin, according to TMZ. Per TMZ, He also claimed that Kris would rub her pelvis against his back or his rear end while giving him massages, as well as exposed parts of her body to him. He is suing for unspecified damages.

After more than a year of working for Kris, McWilliams was “suspended” from his job as her bodyguard in September 2018. (Though he continued to work for Kourtney.) After his suspension, McWilliams was later “terminated” from his role as Kris’ bodyguard. After McWilliams’ lawsuit, Kris’ attorney, Marty Singer, shut down claims that the reality TV star ever behaved “inappropriately” around her bodyguard.

“Kris categorically denies ever behaving inappropriately toward Marc McWilliams,” Singer told TMZ in a statement. “The security guard worked outside the house and he never even went into Kris’ house. “Kris had very little interaction with him. After the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car while on the job, the security company was asked not to assign him to work there in the future.”

In the suit, McWilliams also claimed that Kourtney was responsible for his firing, which he alleged was retaliation for not returning Kris’ alleged sexual advances. In his statement to TMZ, Singer also denied that Kourtney did anything inappropriate to the bodyguard.”The guard never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim,” Singer said. “Although Kourtney is named in the suit, she is not accused of doing anything improper with the guard, nor did she do so.”

Singer also stated, “It is outrageous that anyone can sue anyone in America and believe there is no recourse when pursuing fictional and meritless claims. When Kris and Kourtney defeat this ridiculous, frivolous lawsuit they intend to immediately sue McWilliams and his attorneys for malicious prosecution.”