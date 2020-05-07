Khloé Kardashian Learned About Sex From Hearing Kris Jenner Do It—in the Same Room 

This story is wild from start to finish. Kris Jenner had sex with Khloé Kardashian under her bed as a kid, when is when the youngest Kardashian sister learned about the birds and the bees. In a recent interview on Ellen DeGeneres’ digital series, “Momsplaining With Kristen Bell,” the momager explained how her third youngest daughter learned what sex was. Long story short, learned about it straight from the source.

“Khloé and her girlfriend were playing hide and go seek, so they hid under my bed,” Kris said, laughing. “But it happened to be late at night, as I was going to bed. And so they learned about the birds and the bees from being underneath my bed when it was being used. Let’s just put it that way.” (Watch her story here.)

The video also interviewed other celebrities, such as Julie Bowen, Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, about how their children came to know about the birds and the bees. “One day one of them said ‘Where did I come out?’” Julie said. “And my oldest said, from the back of the room ‘Duh, the belly button.’”

To fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it’s no secret that Kris has an active sex life. In a 2015 episode of the reality series, Kim Kardashian complained about her mom’s “loud sex” with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, wakes her up. In a recent episode of KUWTK, Kris made Khloé and Kendall Jenner cringe with her sex talk.

“Do I have lipstick all over my face? We were just having a little make-out session in the car….Is my shirt on right?” she said after she met her daughters for lunch. “Corey had to go home and sleep because we were up all night. You know how that goes!”

In a confessional later in the episode, KoKo said that she wouldn’t change her mom for the world, but she could unhear some things she’s heard in her life. “I love our dynamic with our mom and I would not change it for the world, but does my mom overshare? I mean, she’s talking about her lipstick being smeared, her mojo…some things…zip it,” she said.

