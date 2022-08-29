Kris Just Responded to Rumors Scott Has Been ‘Ex-Communicated’ by the Kardashians After Kourtney Married Travis

Putting it all to rest. Kris Jenner loves Scott Disick even after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding. The famous momager commented on Instagram that the Talentless founder will always be a part of their family.

Page Six first reported that Scott was ‘excommunicated’ from the Kardashians following Kourtney and Travis’ wedding. A source told the outlet, “Ever since Kourtney got married, he doesn’t spend as much time with that whole group. He’s been kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis. He had to regroup who his relationships are.” Paper Magazine posted a version of the story on their Instagram to which Kris wrote in the comments, “Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family….he’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family… we love him and not true! 🥰😍”

Kourtney and Scott were together from 2005 to 2015. Together, they have three kids: Mason 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. Kourtney and Travis Barker married in Portofino, Italy, on May 22, 2022. Kourtney and Travis married legally at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California, in May 2022, with close friends and family. They had their first wedding—which they referred to as a “practice wedding”—in Las Vegas in April 2022 following the Grammy Awards.

Scott spoke in a confessional on an episode of the Hulu show about his relationship with Kourtney when she was with Travis. “Now we’re really just more of co-parenters,” he said. “I would say it’s probably one of the more difficult things in my life.” As for his relationship right now, it’s reported that he is in a relationship with socialite Kimberly Stewart according to Us Weekly. The outlet reported on August 24, 2022, that the two have been seeing each other and is keeping it under wraps for now. A source told them that they have been “dating for a few months,” and are “really into each other.” The two have known each other for “years” and met through Kimberly’s brother, Sean Stewart. The source confirmed, “They had the same friend group and hung out in the same circle.”

