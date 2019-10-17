Kris Jenner Is Extremely Worried About Kim & Kourtney Kardashian’s Volatile Relationship

So things certainly haven’t improved between these sisters. Kris Jenner’s reaction to Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s feud shows she’s super concerned that it’s ripping the family apart. If you didn’t know–the past couple of seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians has showcased Kim and Kourtney’s continually deteriorating relationship. Though they are both mothers and businesswomen and they used to be very close–they have been unable to see eye-to-eye lately.

In the past couple of years–Kim and Kourtney have fought over everything from style, to work ethic to the theme for North West and Penelope Disick’s joint birthday party. Now, looking at the mid-season trailer of Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s Season 17–things have only gotten worse.

At one point–Kourtney threatens to quit KUWTK because “who cares?” Countering her big-sis–Kim suggests just firing Kourtney outright. “Kim can be the biggest f—king evil person on the planet,” Kourtney says. “We’re firing Kourtney, she’s out,” Kim counters. At that point, Kris pulled Kim aside and said, “As much as I love you, you fight a lot dirtier than you used to fight.”

An insider explained to Hollywood Life–that matriarch Kris is extremely concerned. They explained,

The girls do fight very dirty. They don’t hold back and often say very hurtful things. But, they also don’t shy away from talking about it. When things get ugly, Kris forces them to talk it out. She works very hard to play peacemaker when her girls fight because she knows how important it is that they stick together. If they don’t have each other they have nothing. One of Kris’ biggest fears is that they’ll get into some sort of ugly family feud. She knows it could tear them apart.

We do need to remember that these scenes were filmed months ago and Kim and Kourtney are currently on good terms. The insider explained,

Kourtney and Kim are getting along as of today. They’ve always been the ones in the family that fight the most. It’s been that way since they were very young. They love hard and fight just as hard.

Hopefully, they will stay on good terms.