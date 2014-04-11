There Is a God: Kris Jenner Denies Rumors She’ll Pose for Playboy

We’re not precisely sure how we might have missed this, but apparently there’s been a rumor swirling around that Kris Jenner would be posing in the nude for Playboy. Or at least, according to Kris Jenner, such a rumor exists.

She went on an Australian talk radio show this week to deny alleged rumors, once and for all, guys. “I don’t think anyone wants to see me without any clothes on,” she said on the show. “I love to work out, and I love to feel like I’m in shape, and I like to feel good about myself. Like, last summer, I posted those bikini photos because I thought it was so inspirational for someone in their 50s to have some motivation and say, ‘Wow, you know, anyone can at least try to put a bathing suit on.'”

But luckily for the rest of the world, she seems to feel differently about baring her naked bod for all of us to see. Another interesting point from the interview: Kris denied the ongoing rumors that her soon-to-be-ex-husband Bruce Jenner is currently undergoing a sex change. “It’s just, like, unbelievable that these blatant lies are printed and people are gullible,” Kris told the radio hosts.

For our parts, we never know what’s true and what’s not when it concerns the Kardashian-Jenner clan. But isn’t that what excessive money and fame will do to a family?