People Are Convinced Kris Jenner Photoshopped This Body Part for Instagram

The Kardashians have faced photoshop allegations for nearly their entire career, so we guess it was only a matter of time until the accusations reached mama, Kris Jenner.

Yesterday, the 61-year-old showed off her toned physique on Instagram, and while we think she looked fab, several critics weren’t buying that her impressive gym selfie was au naturel. Wearing a black workout top and leggings, the mom-of-six proudly showed off her slim bod while plugging none other than your fave Insta spon, Flat Tummy Tea.

“People always ask me how I stay in shape and looking so good. I detox regularly, especially pre-summer,” Kris captioned the post.

While the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star got huge praise for her fit figure, there was a slew of haters who doubted Kris’s workout abilities. (Unsurprising.) The critics mainly pointed to her waist, which they believe was photoshopped to look more slender. Commenters evidenced a workout bench in the back, which looked unnaturally curved, as well as a warped wrinkle on the left side of Kris’s bra. (If you need someone to meticulously study crime photos, look no further than Kardashian haters.)

“No need for the thinify, especially if you are advertising for a health or weight loss product. Bit deceiving really,” one person commented.

“How are people thinking this is REAL???????? I’m so confused and concerned for all falls stupidity,” a critic added.

“The reason you look so good is because of photo editing, don’t lie,” another commenter said.

However, Kris’s waist wasn’t the only body part getting attention. Followers also suspected that the reality star edited down her arms and airbrushed her skin.

“Shame about the editing on the arms… why bother? You look good!” one person said.

“All the surgery in the world wouldn’t give her skin that looks 20 years old,” another added.

“At her age her skin would look older. I’m not just talking about the skin on her face, her whole body, her skin is way too smooth,” a critic pointed out.

Of course, while a majority of haters were concentrating on Kris’s bod, there were a few sane ones in the bunch that trashed the real enemy: detox tea.

“All that teas does is make you poop! Js,” one commenter said.

“We don’t need to poop the whole day to look beautiful, being healthy is way more important than our body image,” another added.

Tbh, we’re with them.