8 Highly Bizarre Things We Learned About Kris Jenner From Her NY Times Interview

At this point in time, it’s shocking that there’s anything we don’t know about the Kardashian/Jenner clan, but after reading matriarch Kris Jenner’s profile in this week’s New York Times Magazine—a piece entitled “Where Would the Kardashians Be Without Kris Jenner?”—we have to say this woman, and the family in general, is really a gift that keeps on giving.

While much of the article focuses on the meteoric rise of Kris from flight attendant to Beverly Hills wife to mogul and momager, it was the strange details about her personal life that we can’t seem to get out of our head.

Here, our eight favorite takeaways:

1. Everyone who enters Kris’ house has to sign a non-disclosure agreement: Per the New York Times, “On the 18th-century Italian table in the foyer of Kris Jenner’s house lay a pile of nondisclosure agreements, ready for anyone who enters to sign. On the floor was a small framed sign that states: ‘What we say here, what we see here, let it stay here, when we leave here.'” You’ve been warned.

2. That said, she has cameras installed in her ceilings to capture every moment of her life: “At any given moment, there are one or two cameras on some combination of Kardashians and Jenners,” the piece details. “They are there 10 to 12 hours a day each day that ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ is shooting, more if a plotline warrants it, which, between the regular season and the spinoffs, is basically always.”

3. She only uses black toilet paper: Kris Jenner wears all black, and likes to decorate with the color, right down the black toilet paper in the bathroom off her foyer which is done in black marble. We have so many questions we don’t know where to start.

4. She wore Nicole Brown Simpson’s hand-me-down maternity clothes to O.J. Simpson’s trial: Kris, who was famously family friends with Nicole Brown Simpson, wore Brown Simpson’s hand-me-down maternity clothes to her murder trial in protest, while her ex-husband Robert Kardashian, served on O.J.’s legal team.

5. She’s constantly redecorating her home: While the New York Times reporter was visiting her home, Kris had bought a new dining room table that also required her team of decorators to buy new chandeliers so it would match the space. This is now our new litmus test on how to know whether you’ve made it in life.

6. There are usually around 20 people in her house at any given time: Everyone from decorators to assistants to camera people to a chef to a makeup artist, according to the Times.

7. She’s obsessed with Costco: “Costco is a passion,” Jenner told The Times. “Costco is like a massage … They have the most amazing dog beds … Don’t even get me started.”

8. She has her makeup and hair professionally done every day: Every day that “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” is shooting, that is. Per one of her assistants, she has to do it quickly–it still takes an hour—because she’s so busy.

Head over to The New York Times to read the complete story. Trust us, it’s worth it.