Kris Jenner’s Staggering Net Worth & How She Built Her Massive Empire

by
Photo: Getty Images.

Since the premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007, fans of the royal reality TV family have known Kris Jenner as the famous Kardashian-Jenner momager, who can rock an epic pixie cut and may or may not have leaked Kim Kardashian’s sex tape however many years ago. (More on that later.)

Despite common belief that the Kardashians found fame and fortune out of thin air (if only it were so easy), it actually took years—decades even—for the family to build the massive empire we know today. And that’s largely thanks to the woman behind the multimillion dollar makeup deals and television appearances, Kris.

While Kris mainly keeps behind-the-scenes as her daughters step into the spotlight, fans might be surprised to hear that the momager has a whopping $80 million net worth (that’s $20 million more than January of last year!).

Click through to hear about all of Kris’ savvy business moves that led her family from unknowns to, well, the Kardashians.

A version of this article was originally published in June 2017.

STYLECASTER | Kris Jenner's Net Worth: How She Built Her Empire | 1991 Managing Caitlyn Jenner
1991

Before Kris was playing manager to her five daughters, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star managed the most famous person in her life at the time: Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner (previously known as Bruce).

After marrying the two-time gold medalist in 1991, Kris took over as her manager and publicist to extend her time in the spotlight. As the athlete's right-hand woman, Kris scored Caitlyn high-paying gigs with brands like Coca-Cola and Pepsi—which she, of course, took away a chunk of cash from for herself.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Kris Jenner's Net Worth: How She Built Her Empire | Workout Videos with Caitlyn Jenner
1990s

Somewhere down the line, Kris joined Caitlyn in front of the camera for a series of workout videos, titled Super Fit With Bruce and Kris Jenner.

While we hear the series made quite the buck back in the day for its infomercials, gymthusiasts can still get in on the '90s workout plan by purchasing the tapes on Amazon. With an $80 million net worth, we're sure Kris isn't sweating too much over a resold workout tape.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Kris Jenner's Net Worth: How She Built Her Empire | Opened up a Children's Boutique with Kourtney Called Smooth
2004

As a precursor to the Kardashian's many fashion ventures later on, Kris opened a children's clothing boutique with her eldest daughter, Kourtney, in 2003 called Smooch.

Smooch, which set up shop in La Jolla, California and was a way for Kourtney to mourn the death of her father, Robert, in 2003, eventually closed in 2009, six years after it's opening.

With all the fashion and makeup lines they have today, we're sure the Kardashians aren't missing Smooch too much.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Kris Jenner's Net Worth: How She Built Her Empire | 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Begins in 2007
2007

In the same year that Kim's sex tape with Ray J leaked to the public, Kris saw another way for her family to cash in on their newfound notoriety.

After a pitch meeting with Ryan Seacrest, Kris found a home on E! for a reality show about her dysfunctional-yet-tightknit family. The show? A little-known program called Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Kris Jenner's Net Worth: How She Built Her Empire | She Became Her Kids' Publicists
2007

With Keeping Up with the Kardashians immediately becoming a hit for E!, Kris got into business mode to see how she could monetize her family's new fame.

In addition to investing in her own celebrity, Kris took on the roles of manager and publicist (which she still holds today) for her six kids—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—as they pursued gigs in modeling, fashion, beauty, food and more.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Kris Jenner's Net Worth: How She Built Her Empire | 'KUWTK' Spin-Offs Begin
2009

Further milking the success of KUWTK, E! debuted its first KUWTK spin-off, Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, in 2009.

The show went on to produce numerous (the number is close to a bajillion) other spin-offs, including Kourtney & Kim Take New York, Khloé and Lamar and Life of Kylie.

We're sure Kris was at the center of every one of them.

Photo: E!.
STYLECASTER | Kris Jenner's Net Worth: How She Built Her Empire | She Launched a Line of Kardashian Lollipops in 2010
2010

In addition to securing a deal with Sketchers Shape-Ups for the Kardashian clan, Kris also launched a line of Kardashian-branded lollipops with The Sugar Factory in 2010.

The candies sold for $25 a pop, so clearly they weren't your average convenience store sweet treats.

Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Kris Jenner's Net Worth: How She Built Her Empire | She Released Her First Memoir in 2011
2011

Hopping on the coattails of her family's success, Kris released her first memoir, Kris Jenner... and All Things Kardashian, in November 2011.

The book delved into Kris' friendship with Nicole Brown Simpson, her memories of the following O.J. Simpson trial and what her family was like before they were known for their famous last name. Oh, and it also hit the top of The New York Times' bestseller list. No biggie.

Photo: Amazon.
STYLECASTER | Kris Jenner's Net Worth: How She Built Her Empire | She Partnered with Sears and Silly Bandz in 2011
2011

While the famous mom might be known for her stern persona (you don't get $80 million by just being nice!), she also knows how to have fun from time to time. (So we hear.)

She probably channeled that fun loving into a partnership with Silly Bandz. 2011 was also the year the Kris and her daughters launched the Kardashian Kollection for Sears, which ended in 2015.

She also began work on Kim's app, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood (which, last time we checked, made as much as $200 million a year) and the family's K-Dash line for QVC.

Photo: WENN.
STYLECASTER | Kris Jenner's Net Worth: How She Built Her Empire | She Launched Her Production Company Jenner Communications in 2012
2012

As her family was leaving the nest, Kris kept hard at work making dough.

In 2012, she became an executive producer on KUWTK (and its bajillion spin-offs) and also launched her production company, Jenner Communications.

Photo: WENN.
STYLECASTER | Kris Jenner's Net Worth: How She Built Her Empire | She Hosted Her Own TalkShow, 'Kris'
2013

A couple years later, Kris found herself on-screen—this time, with just her.

The reality TV mom tried her hand at hosting with a year-long gig as the host of her own daytime talk show, Kris. While the show, which aired on FOX, only lasted one season, it definitely boosted Kris' profile higher than it already was.

Photo: Fox.
STYLECASTER | Kris Jenner's Net Worth: How She Built Her Empire | She Released Her First Cookbook in 2014
2014

Kris put pen to paper again in 2014—this time, with the focus on food.

The reality star spilled on all her secret family recipes in a cookbook titled In the Kitchen with Kris: A Kollection of Kardashian-Jenner Family Favorites. While no one really thinks of the mom-of-six as an all-star cook today, we hear her book includes a mean berry cobbler recipe.

Photo: Amazon.
2018

This year, Kris managed to secure a Fendi campaign alongside Kim and her daughter North West.

The three are fronting Fendi's #MeandMyPeekaboo campaign, which honors the 10-year anniversary launch of the brand's Peekaboo bag, according to People.

"We have chosen to collaborate with family-related members that have been relevant in general, as well as known as a family, from the more controversial ones, who more and more express a courageous point of view and they have a vision, to more unexpected and unexplored ones," says Fendi’s chief executive officer Serge Brunschwig.

Photo: Instagram/@fashiongeekmag
STYLECASTER | Kris Jenner's Net Worth: How She Built Her Empire | She's Worth $80 Million
2018

With a number of shows on TV and a hand in each one of her kid's burgeoning careers, Kris has undeniably made a name for herself in the world of business, entertainment and fashion, and become an inspiration to working moms everywhere. And with a net worth of $80 million, we're sure she's pretty proud of herself too.

Photo: Getty Images.

