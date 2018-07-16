Kris Jenner’s Staggering Net Worth & How She Built Her Massive Empire

Since the premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007, fans of the royal reality TV family have known Kris Jenner as the famous Kardashian-Jenner momager, who can rock an epic pixie cut and may or may not have leaked Kim Kardashian’s sex tape however many years ago. (More on that later.)

Despite common belief that the Kardashians found fame and fortune out of thin air (if only it were so easy), it actually took years—decades even—for the family to build the massive empire we know today. And that’s largely thanks to the woman behind the multimillion dollar makeup deals and television appearances, Kris.

While Kris mainly keeps behind-the-scenes as her daughters step into the spotlight, fans might be surprised to hear that the momager has a whopping $80 million net worth (that’s $20 million more than January of last year!).

Click through to hear about all of Kris’ savvy business moves that led her family from unknowns to, well, the Kardashians.

A version of this article was originally published in June 2017.