Wait—the Most-Liked Celeb on Instagram is WHO?!

Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who is the most-liked celebrity on Instagram of them all? If your guess was Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, or even Beyoncé, sorry, but—wrong. Of all people on the vast green Earth who could have the most positive comments left on their Instagram, the one who apparently inspires the most positivity and good will is none other than Kris Jenner, according to a new study. We’ll just let that sink in for a moment.

The study assigned “sentiment scores” to various celebs, scouring their Instagram comments and finding out who usually gets the most friendly feedback and who gets, like, a bunch of snake emojis. According to the study, people feel most kind-hearted toward celebs including Jennifer Lopez, Khloé Kardashian, and Lady Gaga, who all made the top-10 list.

But we all know Instagram is full of trolls. Kourtney Kardashian, Cara Delevingne, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Scott Disick, Drake, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner incite the most wrath upon their names on Instagram. Honestly, makes sense—we’re just surprised Kim Kardashian isn’t on that list too.

But what we are surprised about is Kris Jenner. Honestly, we’re not sure how it’s possible that she’s the number-one most adored person on Instagram. How did this happen? How is this possible? Do people actually like Kris Jenner? Did she somehow facilitate this study herself? What even is real anymore? We have so many questions.