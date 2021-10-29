Travis Asked Kris For Her Blessing Before He Proposed to Kourtney—Here’s How Responded

Ask the momager. Kris Jenner responded to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement, and revealed that the Blink-182 member asked her for her permission before he proposed to her daughter.

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on October 29, 2021, Kris confirmed that Travis asked for her blessing before he proposed to Kourtney, which she was more than “excited” to give him. “I’m so excited; he was really cute, he did that [proposal] all on his own,” Kris said before confirming that Travis asked for her permission. She continued, “He did, he’s a sweetheart and they’re so happy. They can’t wait…I think people at the hotel thought they were setting up for The Bachelorette or something.”

Kris also revealed in the interview that she thinks Kourtney and Travis are “made for each other” and that it feels like they’re the “only two people in the room” whenever she’s around them. “Kourtney and Travis, they really are made for each other. They’re the cutest couple, they’re so in love and, you know, they let us know they’re so in love. Constantly,” she said. Kris continued, “You feel like they’re the only two people in the room. And we almost don’t know what to do with ourselves, like, I’m looking for a closet to hide in [or] somewhere to go. But they’re in that stage, and it’s really, really special.”

Kourtney and Travis got engaged on October 17, 2021, after less than a year of dating. A source told Entertainment Tonight at the time that Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick—with whom she shares three kids, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6—is still close with Kris despite his drama with Kourtney and Travis. “Scott is still very close with Kris, along with other members of the family, and him and Kris talk to each other all the time,” the insider said. “He will still be included and welcomed in various Kardashian celebrations, including holidays, as he is still their family, but right now, he doesn’t know if he will choose to be around.”

Another source also told Entertainment Tonight that Scott is “lonely” and “not happy at all” that Kourtney is engaged to Travis. “Scott is stewing over Kourtney and Travis’ engagement and not happy at all,” the insider said. “He’s lonely right now and not in a relationship, and is very jealous that things are working out for Kourtney. Scott would prefer to go back to when him and Kourtney were just getting along as co-parents without anyone else in their lives romantically.”

The source continued, “He’s trying to figure out his next move when it comes to their kids. Kourtney is trying to ignore any negativity from Scott because she has been down that road too many times to count and is just enjoying this moment.”

