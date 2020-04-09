TMI Alert—Kris Jenner ‘Cannot Stop Thinking About Sex’ & Her Daughters Are Cringing

In this socially distanced age, at least it’s nice to hear that someone’s sex life is thriving. Though, we didn’t exactly think it’d be the Kardashian’s matriarch. Not that she can’t still *get it*—it’s just that fans, much like sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, cringed at Kris Jenner’s sex life details. It’s one thing to talk about sex. It’s something else entirely when it’s coming from your mom, and she’s getting really detailed about it.

Fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians got a glimpse at this awkward conversation in a new teaser clip uploaded to YouTube ahead of the reality TV series’ next episode. In it, Kris, 65, is joined by daughters Khloé, 35, and Kendall, 24, for lunch. What’s supposed to be a sweet family meal gets uncomfortable for the KarJenner sisters, once their mom starts divulging all the very personal updates on her sex life with 39-year-old boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

“Do I have lipstick all over my face?” Kris asks in the clip. “We were just having a little makeout session in the car.” At which point the girls look on in utter horror.

Kris doesn’t seem bothered by their shock in the least bit. Instead, she gets even more graphic—seemingly to push her daughters’ buttons. “Corey had to go home and sleep because we were up all night,” she says. “You know how that goes.” Cue the groans.

In a confessional, Khloé admits that sometimes Kris can be an oversharer. “I love our dynamic with our mom and I would not change it for the world,” she began. “But does my mom overshare? I mean, she’s talking about her lipstick being smeared, her mojo. Zip it.”

But Kris doesn’t seem to get the memo. Once the waiter brings a tiramisu dessert to their table, mama Jenner can’t help but make a suggestive joke. “I could rub this all over my body,” she says. “This is like a sex dessert! […] I cannot stop thinking about sex,” she admits.

In a confessional of her own, Kris adds, “Women go through different stages in life. I’m going through one of those stages where I cannot get enough of my boyfriend.”