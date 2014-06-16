KimYe Refuses to Sell Wedding Pics for $11 Million, and Kris Jenner is NOT Happy About it: Report

Honestly, we can poke fun at their extravagant lifestyle until the cows come home (which, ahem, we do), but Kim Kardashian and Kanye West obviously don’t let money do all the talking: The New York Post is reporting KimYe turned down international offers up to $11 million to publish photos of their wedding, and Kim’s momager Kris Jenner is not happy about it.

A source told Page Six that says that despite being offered upwards of $10 million, Kanye decided to take a classy cue from Jay Z and Beyoncé and not sell the photos from their lavish nups, held in Florence last month.

“Kanye is taking a page from Jay and Bey, who own their photos,” a source said. The couple, who skipped Kimye’s wedding, routinely release private pics via their own sites and social media feeds rather than selling them to tabloids.

Jenner—who’s the notorious mastermind behind the family’s financial success—apparently “very much wanted to sell the pictures,” a source says, pointing out that she gets commission on her kids’ business endeavors.

We wouldn’t be shocked if Kris and Kanye start to clash over business matters, as it’s clear she’s more concerned with bagging deals and projects that make money, rather than make her brood look high-end, cool or stylish. (We bet Kante never would have wanted Kim to shill for acid-green liqueur Midori or diet pill TrimSpa, or launch a fashion collection at Sears.)

However, a source close to Kim insisted to Page Six that Jenner had nothing to do with her decision to turn down money for the wedding photos. “These are Kim’s wedding pictures,” the insider said. “Kim and Kanye were getting offers for money, and they decided with their teams not to take any.”

Interestingly, a source also told said that KimYe wanted to make this wedding different from KIm’s 2011 walk down the aisle with basketball player Kris Humphries, for which People paid a reported $1.5 million for photos, plus $300,000 for their engagement.

And it’s not like we haven’t seen any photos of the wedding—the the couple has been rolling out seemingly candid shots via social media.

What do you think? Was not selling the wedding photos a smart move on KimYe’s part? Weigh in!