Jordyn Woods Just Got a Gift From Kris Jenner 2 Years After Her Friendship With Kylie Ended

No hard feelings. Kris Jenner gifted Jordyn Woods with a personalized present nearly two years after her daughter, Kylie Jenner, stopped being friends with the model over her mixup in Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

Jordyn, 23, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, April 10, to show off the momager’s gift to her followers. Kris, 65, recently partnered with Chrissy Teigen on a new line of cleaning products and decided to send Jordyn a box of goodies from the new brand, called Safely. Along with the box of products (which ranged from hand soap, cream, and hand sanitizer to cleaning supplies), Jordyn received a beautiful bouquet of flowers addressed to her from Kris.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s gift to Jordyn comes over two years after the model got caught up in a cheating scandal with Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares a now-3-year-old daughter, True Thompson. Jordyn was accused of kissing the NBA player, 30, at a party in February 2019 while he was dating the Revenge Body host. The scandal cost Jordyn her friendship with the youngest KarJenner sibling, Kylie, as she supported her older sister Khloé amid her split from Tristan following the incident.

Though Khloé and Tristan have since rekindled their romance and continue to co-parent their daughter, Jordyn’s relationship with the KarJenner family has remained relatively non-existent since 2019. The Los Angeles native eventually opened up about being cut off from the family, saying that she still held hope for friendship with Kylie again one day. “I love her. That’s my homie,” she told Cosmo UK in July 2019. “I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier.”

Kylie, however, has since appeared to be on a different page than Jordyn. “I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen for a reason. For me, for you, for everybody,” she told her sister Khloé during Season 17 of KUWTK. Kylie continued, “She was my security blanket, she lived with me, we did everything together. I just felt like, ‘Oh, I have Jordyn, I don’t need anything else.’ And I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her. Sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times in your life and then not there for others.”