eBay Users Claim Items Purchased From Kris Jenner’s Store Were Dirty and Damaged

Kris Jenner can’t catch a break these days. The 57-year-old momager extraordinaire, known for savvy business deals which net her famous daughters millions of dollars, has had a string of unfortunately luck: First, her talk show, “Kris,” was critically panned and not renewed (despite broadcasting the first photograph of North West). Then, her daughter Khloé Kardashian began to make headlines due to her crumbling relationship with hubby (and alleged drug addict) Lamar Odom. Now, she’s coming under fire over her eBay store.

As many of you may know, the Kardashians love to sell their used designer duds on online retailer eBay, with a portion of the proceeds going to charity. We’ve actually noted in the past that Kim‘s store offers plenty of hidden gems, like Givenchy dresses and limited-edition Louboutins. Recently, however, it sounds like customers shopping the store have not been pleased.

RadarOnline published a series of negative comments that were left on Jenner’s online store. One person who purchased a pair of Tom Ford sunglasses for $202.50 stated that they were “dirty,” with “makeup on it and fingerprints all over it.” Another who snagged a pricey designer blouse wrote, “There was more wrong with this blouse than the description implied.” Of course, a few negative comments have only drawn others out of the woodwork , all with their own tales of negative experiences with Jenner’s secondhand merchandise.

Obviously, when you purchase an item online, you never know what kind of condition it will arrive in. Still, Jenner should at least have her items cleaned, especially since her celebrity status certainly makes her an easy target.