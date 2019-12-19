Kris Jenner Caught Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Making Out In Her Closet At Dinner

If you ever want to have a classy low-key dinner party, maybe don’t invite Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, because they are total teenagers. The two were caught getting down and dirty in Kris Jenner’s closet—yes, you read that correctly—and the video of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s closet kiss is truly amazing.

Kris Jenner hosted her annual Christmas dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 19. Naturally, she invited family friends Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Chrissy Teigen is the author of two of the most beloved cookbooks around, after all! Kris was low-key hoping that Chrissy would help her with the cooking, or maybe even teach her a few tricks. Buuut things took a weird turn and Chrissy and John somehow ended up making out in Kris Jenner’s closet (which is huge, BTW).

Kris documented the whole thing on Instagram Stories. “OK, you guys know how I’ve been asking Chrissy Teigen to teach me how to cook,” Kris said in the videos. “She came over for dinner tonight, and I thought she would teach me something—like an appetizer, whatever, a dessert. And there she is just, like, on the couch—not paying any attention to me at all. I’m not sure what to do.” Kris tried leaving out some copies of Chrissy’s cookbooks to drop a hint, but nah, it didn’t work. Later, Kris accused Chrissy and John of getting “way too comfortable.”

Exhibit A: This screenshot of the couple rolling around on the floor of Kris’s closet.

In addition, they also climbed into Kris’s bed, sat in her bathtub, and used one of her toothbrushes (ew). John even took off his pants at one point! Also, on their way out, they (jokingly) attempted to swipe a few goodies from the home.

Kris called Chrissy the “worst dinner guest ever,” and you know what? We don’t blame her. But it was all in good fun, of course!