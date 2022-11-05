Here’s How The Kardashian-Jenners Pranked Kris On Her 67th Birthday

You just got Krised! Kris Jenner’s birthday was a blast for her and her kin. The momager of the famed Kardashian-Jenner family got the ultimate meme surprise from her daughters.

On Kris’ birthday on November 4, 2022, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Kylie dressed up as the matriarch of the family. Kim voiced over an Instagram story where her siblings sought out their best Kris look. “OK, it’s my mom’s birthday dinner and it was dress up as your best Kris. Does this one look familiar, guys? The Christmas card from 10 years ago and we did that music video in it.” Khloé dressed up as a platinum bob Kris with large sunglasses, a floral pantsuit, and red heels, while Kourtney opted to go for Kris’ iconic look from Ariana Grande’s ‘thank u next’ music video with a nearly identical pink jumpsuit that Regina George’s mom wore in Mean Girls. As the youngest, Kylie did a throwback and dressed up as a casually-elegant 80s Kris with a long sleek gown. Even, Kim’s daughter North West went all in to pay tribute to her grandmother by donning an everyday Kris Jenner look.

The night didn’t stop because what else should you do when you’re dressed as the iconic Kris Jenner? Make memes of course! Kim made a TikTok that was eerily similar to the “You just got Krised” trend where Kris was lip syncing to Christina Aguilera’s “Lady Marmalade.” (Yes, the same TikTok trend where Zendaya actually had to address rumors that she is not pregnant with Tom Holland’s baby.) Kourtney went on Instagram to do the same thing with a remix of Christina’s hit song.

At one point, the star of the night was singing her heart out during karaoke. The family posted all their memories on their social media to great responses. “We had so much fun last night celebrating you and loved feeling what it’s like to be a version of you dressing up like you. It felt powerful and fun! That’s who you are!” Kim tweeted. “Hearing all of your friends give speeches about how no matter what you make the time and show up for each and every one of them made me happy they got a glimpse of what it’s like to be your daughter. No matter what you show up for me”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.