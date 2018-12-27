Were Khloé Kardashian’s Feet Photoshopped on Kylie Jenner on the Kardashian Christmas Card?

After cancelling the annual Kardashian Christmas card for 2018, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner surprised us on Christmas Eve with a last-minute card featuring the nine Kardashian-Jenner grandchildren. But the surprise wasn’t without its drama. TL;DR? The Kardashian Christmas card is being accused of Photoshop, with many believing that Khloé’s feet were edited onto Kylie’s.

According to a source for Us Weekly, the 2018 Kardashian Christmas card was indeed photoshopped—but there’s a good reason. The source explained that with nine children in the picture, it was “nearly impossible” for everyone to look good, so the edited together with different frames. “[It was] digitally altered and was put together from many different frames,” the source said. “It’s nearly impossible to get the perfect picture with nine children! This was an amazing opportunity for a gorgeous family photo of all the children and they wanted to make sure it looked great.”

As for what was photoshopped exactly, fans speculate that Mason Disick and North West’s faces were super-imposed on the card, while Kim and Chicago West look distorted. But the most surprising accusation came from fans who believe that Khloé’s feet were cut-and-pasted onto Kylie. According to Redditors, Khloé’s feet were “copied, flipped and pasted onto the bottom of Kylie’s pant leg.” It’s hard to tell from the picture, but the feet and their positions do look similar. (But … that could be because most feet look the same.)

Of course, the Kardashians are no strangers to Photoshop (in fact, Khloé has even admitted to it before), so it’s completely possible that were was some editing done. But really, would it be a Kardashian Christmas with out a controversy?